‘Warpig Yourself’ With Motorhead Filters on ‘Motorhead Day’

It's the 8th of May, the 8th of May, and you know what that means -- it's "Motorhead Day." The legendary band is rolling out all sorts of things to celebrate their legacy today, starting with a brand new lyric video for their most popular track, "Ace of Spades." You can catch that in the player at the bottom of this post.

Meanwhile, if you enjoy social media filters, you have the ability to "Warpig yourself" thanks to the filters the band is providing via Facebook and Instagram. And, if you want to pick up the limited edition Road Crew merchandise capsule, it's currently available via the band's webstore. A portion of the proceeds of the Road Crew merch will be going to Live Nation's Crew Nation fund to help out touring crews during the global pandemic.

Also, Heavy Metal Truants are challenging Motorhead fans to join the roadcrew in a social distancing-approved charity cycle ride. Simply ride the distance from London to Download Festival in and around your home, all while aiding four charities -- Teenage Cancer Trust, Childline, Nordoff Robbins and Save the Children U.K. Get more details on how to participate here.

Finally, Motorhead fans are asked to fill a glass with their favorite libation and post their toast to Motorhead online using the hashtag #8thofmay. We're just saying, a Jack and Coke sounds like a mighty nice way to salute Lemmy and the band.

2020 is a special year for Motorhead, marking the 40th anniversary of the legendary Ace of Spades album, which gave us the iconic title track. The original lineup featured Lemmy flanked by Fast Eddie Clarke on guitar and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor on drums.

However you choose to do so, crank it up and celebrate Motorhead Day.

A Motorhead Day Message From Phil Campbell

Motorhead, "Ace of Spades" Lyric Video