Watch: Dropkick Murphys Play 28-Song Set in Empty Baseball Stadium

"Streaming Outta Fenway," the joint benefit concert that featured Boston's Celtic punk heroes Dropkick Murphys and New Jersey classic rock legend Bruce Springsteen, was held last night (May 29). You can now watch Dropkick's complete 28-song set from the empty Fenway Park baseball stadium.

With Major League Baseball shut down for the time being, it afforded Dropkick Murphys the ability to perform on the Boston Red Sox's playing field, including the dirt portions of the infield. A clover was emblazoned between the pitcher's mound and home plate with the band exercising social distancing as they played spaced far apart.

Their set was a mix of new songs, classics and covers and the group was even joined by "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen for two tracks — "Rose Tattoo" and a cover of Springsteen's "American Land."

See the complete set list below and watch the two-hour concert further down the page.

This show, which was held to benefit three causes (Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and the Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston chapter), marked the second time Dropkick Murphys have livestreamed a concert with no audience since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the touring industry worldwide in recent months. In lieu of their canceled St. Patrick's Day concert, the group played a no-crowd gig in celebration of the Irish holiday and streamed the free event live.

Despite the band's inability to tour, there's still something for fans to look forward to. In late January, Dropkick debuted a pair of new songs — "Smash Shit Up" and a cover of Gerry Cinnamon's "The Bonny" — and were last known to be targeting a fall 2020 release for their forthcoming album. The record will be their 10th and first since 11 Short Stories of Pain and Glory, which came out in 2017.

Dropkick Murphys, "Streaming Outta Fenway" Set List — May 29, 2020

01. "The Boys Are Back"

02. "The State of Massachusetts"

03. "Captain Kelly's Kitchen"

04. "Smash Shit Up"

05. "Sunshine Highway"

06. "The Bonny" (Gerry Cinnamon cover)

07. "Sandlot"

08. "Tessie"

09. "Jimmy Collins' Wake"

10. "The Fighting 69th"

11. "The Walking Dead"

12. "4-15-13"

13. "Rebels with a Cause"

14. "Prisoner's Song"

15. "The Warrior's Code"

16. "The Auld Triangle" (Brendan Behan cover)

17. "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders cover)

18. "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding"

19. "Queen of Suffolk County"

20. "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya"

21. "Amazing Grace" (John Newton cover)

22. "(F)lannigan's Ball"

23. "Out of Our Heads"

24. "Dirty Water" (The Standells cover)

25. "Rose Tattoo" (with Bruce Springsteen)

26. "American Land" (Bruce Springsteen cover) (with Bruce Springsteen)

27. "I'm Shipping Up to Boston"

28. "Until the Next Time"

Dropkick Murphys, "Streaming Outta Fenway" — Full Concert