The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with concert plans, and Dropkick Murphys are having to adjust just like many acts. For the past 24 years, the band have rocked a St. Patrick's Day weekend concert, but that is not the case this weekend. Still, the band has found an alternative.

They reveal in a new statement that they intend to still play a St. Patrick's Day show, streaming a concert live from Boston this Tuesday (March 17). It will, in fact, be a full show. The band's statement on the matter can be read below.

We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time…

For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so…

So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday – the night of St. Patrick’s Day…

We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE – ALL OVER THE WORLD!!

You’ll be able to watch it on our YouTube, Instagram and Facebook Live… Here’s the details:

DROPKICK MURPHYS LIVE FROM BOSTON THIS TUESDAY – MARCH 17 7pm BOSTON TIME

4pm WEST COAST

11am LONDON

12am BERLIN This will be a FULL CONCERT !! We’re excited to entertain you on St. Patrick’s Day – live from Boston SPREAD THE WORD!!

THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!

So wherever you may be in the world, be sure to hop on your favorite Dropkick Murphys platform -- YouTube, Instagram, Facebook -- and get your dose of Dropkick in a safe environment.

Back in late January, Dropkick Murphys released two new songs -- "Smash Shit Up" and "The Bonny" -- in advance of a new record that expected this fall. They're also expected to be back out on tour with Rancid in May. Dates can be found here.

Facebook: Dropkick Murphys