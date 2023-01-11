Now You Can Watch Metallica’s Full Old School Tribute Show for Jon + Marsha Zazula

Metallica played some pretty memorable shows in 2022, and one of the year's standout performances has turned up as a fully edited video that you can revisit below. The show in question was the band's Jon and Marsha Zazula tribute show that took place back in November in Hollywood, Florida.

The show was a special one for the band as they chose to salute the late Megaforce Records founders Jon "Jonny Z" Zazula and his wife Marsha who played a key role in the discovery and development of the band in the early '80s. As such, the group played a setlist dedicated to their Megaforce era, delivering a punch with material from their first two albums, Kill 'Em All and Ride the Lightning. The night also featured an opening set from Raven, the veteran metal band that often played shows with Metallica in those early years.

"Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head and a father figure to us all.... we would not be where we are today without the two of them," stated Metallica upon initially announcing the show. The band also included a 10-minute video tribute to the husband and wife couple that helped start their career that can be seen here.

"I would like them to know that we are so grateful," James Hetfield commented. "Without that step in our careers, we wouldn't be where we are today."

A portion of the proceeds from the show were donated in Jonny and Marsha's name to MusiCares, which aids in the health and welfare of musicians through preventative, emergency and recovery programs.

Metallica had already made the concert available for download. Check out the setlist below and see photos taken from the special concert at this location.

Metallica - Nov. 6, 2022 Jon + Marsha Zazula Tribute Concert Setlist

01. Creeping Death

02. Ride the Lightning

03. Motorbreath

04. No Remorse

05. Trapped Under Ice

06. The Call of Ktulu

07. Phantom Lord

08. Am I Evil?

09. Metal Militia

10. For Whom the Bell Tolls

11. Whiplash

12. Fade to Black

13. Seek & Destroy

Encore:

14. Fight Fire With Fire

15. Blitzkrieg

16. Hit the Lights

Metallica Jon & Marsha Zazula Tribute Show 2022