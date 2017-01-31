YouTube personality Tongo has done some popular covers in the past, such as Linkin Park’s “Numb” and The Rolling Stones' “Satisfaction.” The Peruvian performer has racked up about nine million views on his YouTube channel and there’s a reason three million of those views come from his rendition of “Chop Suey!”.

Tonga springs into the SOAD favorite with “Guikap! / Graba brus aponde lidel makap!” … and you thought the original was hard to sing. We get a little peak into what Tongo likes to do while singing System songs, like relaxing on the beach, chilling in outer space and jamming on his Guitar Hero axe. He’s got a Gibson Explorer model, too. Dude’s got good taste!

Check out this incredibly strange cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!” in the clip above!

