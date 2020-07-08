We Came as Romans Announce Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates
We Came as Romans still intend on celebrating their To Plant a Seed album, though 2020's global pandemic has made that difficult. The group has now moved to schedule a 2021 run in celebration of the album's 10th anniversary, even though the record turned 10 in 2019.
The group issued a statement to fans explaining, "We're sure this isn't a surprise at this point - but we are excited to announce our new dates for the TPAS: 10 Year Anniversary tour! While we absolutely hate having to push this tour back even further, we are thankful that we'll still be able to make this tour happen with the same lineup, and in all of the original cities (plus maybe a few extras coming at a later date)." This marks the second time they've had to reschedule the run, first moving it from spring to late summer.
The band had a killer lineup of acts joining them for the 2020 run, with The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon and Dayseeker all on board to play when they hit the stage again in 2021. All previous tickets and VIP packages will be honored, while those still wishing to purchase tickets can do so here.
To Plant a Seed was We Came as Romans' debut album. The set, produced by Joey Sturgis, included the favorites "To Move On Is to Grow" and the title track.
We Came as Romans / The Devil Wears Prada / Gideon / Dayseeker 2021 Tour
Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
Feb. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Feb. 14 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
Feb. 16 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Feb. 19 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle
Feb. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Feb. 21 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Feb. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Feb. 24 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 25 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room
Feb. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Feb. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall
March 1 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Pressroom
March 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater
March 3 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
March 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 10 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
March 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
March 14 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
March 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
March 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
March 20 - Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom
