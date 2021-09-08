We Came As Romans Tab Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo on Powerful New Song ‘Black Hole’

We Came As Romans are keeping the new songs coming while continuing to tease an eventual new album. On "Black Hole," their latest single, the metalcore veterans tabbed Beartooth mastermind Caleb Shomo as a special guest.

This track is the second from We Came As Romans this year, following the hyper aggressive "Darkbloom," which debuted in July, and they're both connected through the use of glitchy electronic moments as they continue to push the boundaries of the metalcore genre, crafting tense atmospheres that clash with anthemic passages that seem to inspire hope amid the darkness.

"'Black Hole' was the very last song that we wrote for the record. We had this idea of what we wanted it to sound like, and we wrote a bunch of music for it throughout our time in L.A. But we were never really satisfied with what we created. With only a week left in the studio, we had finally created something that we were all stoked about — and it was time to put a message to the song," said We Came As Romans.

Vocalist Dave Stephens continued, "The lyrics to 'Black Hole' are about dealing with the anxiety that you feel going through life. For me, at the time, [it was] the anxiety I was feeling in dealing with loss and the grieving process. But we wanted to leave the song open-ended enough for our fans to relate to, with anything they were going through. That anxiety is sometimes so crushing and so heavy, and you have to deal with the weight of it, the gravity of the situations you're in. And sometimes, it just feels like an endless cycle."

Speaking about Shomo's guest appearance, Stephens offered, "When the song was complete, we sent it over to a long time friend of ours — Caleb Shomo. We've been playing shows together for well over 10 years now, and we're so happy we've finally had a chance to collaborate on a song together. Caleb is an amazing vocalist and the song wouldn't be the same without his contribution!"

Read the lyrics to "Black Hole" directly below and hear the new song at the bottom of the page.

While this new single looks forward toward the band's future, We Came As Romans will be revisiting their past on a U.S. tour that kicks off on Sept. 29 and finds them playing their 2009 debut, To Plant a Seed, in full. See those dates here.

We Came As Romans, "Black Hole" Lyrics

Floating free

Suspended aimlessly

Emptiness

But I don't feel a thing As soon as I've turned around

Convinced that I'm safe and sound

Feel both my feet on the ground I fall into a black hole in my head

Reach into the darkness for what's left

I'm fighting the gravity

It's pulling the worst part out of me

Black hole The other side, another life, chasing the great unknown

I'll never know the afterglow cause I can't let it go As soon as I've turned around

Convinced that I'm safe and sound

Feel both my feet on the ground I fall into a black hole in my head

Reach into the darkness for what's left

I'm fighting the gravity

It's pulling the worst part out of me

Black hole As soon as I've turned around

Convinced that I'm safe and sound

Feel both my feet on the ground I fall into a black hole in my head

Reach into the darkness for what's left

I'm fighting the gravity

It's pulling the worst part out of me

Black hole

We Came As Romans, "Black Hole" Feat. Beartooth's Caleb Shomo

We Came As Romans, "Black Hole" Single Art

SharpTone Records