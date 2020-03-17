While the last week has seen a series of postponements due to the coronavirus, we're now starting to get some rescheduled tours. We Came as Romans, who were planning to salute the 10 year anniversary of their To Plant a Seed album, while on the road, have just pushed their touring to the summer.

The trek finds the band revisiting the classic record while on a bill that also includes sets from The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon and Dayseeker.

They state in their new announcement that all previous tickets and VIP packages will be honored and that a lot of the shows on the trek are either sold out or at 85 percent or more capacity.

"We're really excited to announce the 10-year anniversary tour for our first record To Plant A Seed," says guitarist Joshua Moore upon the initial tour announcement. "Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with To Plant A Seed. Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it's awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you."

Moore later revealed in a separate interview with Full Metal Jackie that the band would be playing the material off the album for the final time during this run. He explained, "Some of the songs we'll be playing for the first and last time. We're currently writing our sixth studio album and we have so many songs. If we're not headlining the tour, we're playing for 30 or 40 minutes. How do you choose which songs to play out of 75 songs?"

So get your tickets for the run now.

We Came as Romans Rescheduled 2020 "To Plant a Seed" Tour

July 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

July 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

July 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

July 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

July 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's

July 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

July 31 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Aug. 1 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Aug. 3 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Aug. 4 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room

Aug. 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall

Aug. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Aug. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Aug. 10 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Aug. 12 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Aug. 14 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater

Aug. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

Aug. 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Aug. 19 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Aug. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Aug. 23 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot Ballroom

