Weezer have officially announced Ok Human, their next album, which was written amid the coronavirus pandemic and will arrive on Jan. 29. A music video for the opening track, "All My Favorite Songs," has just been released, but don't worry, the Van Weezer album that had been previously announced is still set for a spring release.

The album's title is a cheeky nod to Radiohead's Ok Computer, but the homage is in name only as the material does not mirror the English group's sound in the slightest. For OK Human, frontman Rivers Cuomo spent much of his summer crafting songs on the piano, using the Beach Boys classic Pet Shop Sounds as his inspiration.

He and the rest of the band worked with a 38-piece orchestra on the record, which will be Weezer's 14th, and only used analog technology this time around.

"OK Human was made at a time when humans-playing-instruments was a thing of the past," said the band. "All we could do is look back on ancient times when humans really mattered and when the dark tech-takeover fantasy didn’t exist. We used our instruments to connect to the 1960s and 1970s and, with the orchestra, back to the 18th and 19th centuries. We had no click track or loops or hi-tech sounds. Not even an electric guitar."

Regarding the song, Weezer entertain a bit of a juxtaposed mood, decrying, "All my favorite songs are slow and sad." There's no urgency in the tempo, but it does have a lightly bubbly feeling amid the swirling orchestrations and dominant violin melodies.

Read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below and watch the "All My Favorite Songs" music video toward the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the artwork and track listing for OK Human.

Weezer, "All My Favorite Songs" Lyrics

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

All my favorite people make me mad

Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad (Hey, hey)

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

I don't know what's wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don't know what's wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh) I love parties, but I don't go

Then I feel bad when I stay home

'Cause I need a friend when I take a walk

I like spacin' out when somebody talks

I wanna be rich, but I feel guilty

I fall in love with everyone who hates me All my favorite songs are slow and sad

All my favorite people make me mad (So mad)

Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad (Hey, hey)

All my favorite songs are slow and sad (All my favorite songs)

I don't know what's wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don't know what's wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh) Dreamy morning, walkin' alone by myself

Thinkin' about life, and tryin' to find my way through hell

Sometimes I wish I was on an island (Ah, ah, ah)

But then I'd miss the sound of sirens (Ah, ah, ah) All my favorite songs are slow and sad

All my favorite people make me mad (So mad)

Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

I don't know what's wrong with me

I don't know what's wrong with me I don't know what's wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Weezer, "All My Favorite Songs" Music Video

OK Human drops Jan. 29 on Atlantic Records. Pre-order your copy here (as Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases). Weezer are also expected to take part in the rescheduled 2021 'Hella Mega' tour alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy. See those dates here.

Weezer, OK Human Album Art + Track Listing

Atlantic

01. "All My Favorite Songs"

02. "Aloo Gobi"

03. "Grapes of Wrath"

04. "Numbers"

05. "Playing My Piano"

06. "Mirror Image"

07. "Screens"

08. "Bird With a Broken Wing"

09. "Dead Roses"

10. "Everything Happens for a Reason"

11. "Here Comes the Rain"

12. "La Brea Tar Pits"