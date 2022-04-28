Weezer to Perform at NFL Draft Concert Series

Weezer are in the midst of their planned four EP project celebrating each season dubbed SZNS, and Rivers Cuomo revealed that the band has given thought to possibly playing a Las Vegas residency in support of the project. But, first, they're set to take the stage on April 28 as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series.

Speaking with radio hosts Dave and Mahoney as part of the Audacy Check In, Cuomo was questioned about the possibility of doing a residency in Las Vegas, to which he responded that it was something under consideration. “It might have something to do with the SZNS project, where we could at least do four nights, if not longer," explained the singer. "Or maybe four nights a week for many weeks… each night would be a season plus a bunch of other cool catalog songs.”

As stated, Weezer are working on this series of themed EPs, with the "spring" SZNS set arriving on the first day of spring. During the chat, Cuomo revealed that he had just finished up work on the SZNS summer album and that the band was starting to move on to work for the fall set.

One of the reasons the interview is very Las Vegas centric is because the band is in town this week, where they will take the stage as part of the NFL Draft festivities that get underway on Thursday (April 28).

Though you may not know it looking at his stature, Cuomo shared with the hosts that he once had NFL dreams. "Before I was a rock star, I wanted to be a professional football player," says the singer. "I was a big fan of the Steelers back when they had that amazing run at the end of the ‘70s, early ‘80s, and I had every intention of joining the Steelers. Then by the time I got to high school though, I realized I wasn’t gonna cut it physically; I was gonna turn out to be very small. So it took me a year or two and then I finally figured out I can be a rock star and still hear the cheer of the crowd and get some of the same thrills."

Weezer will take the stage this Thursday (April 28) following the conclusion of Round 1 of the NFL Draft, with the performance taking place at the Draft Theater located behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesar's Forum.

For those wishing to attend, you can do so for free by registering via NFL.com's One Pass, but viewing is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those not in Las Vegas can view the performances streaming in full on NFL.com and the NFL app as well as live on the NFL's Facebook and YouTube pages. Rapper Ice Cube and chart-topping artist Marshmello will perform on Friday (April 29) and Saturday (April 30) at the conclusion of each day's drafting.

Weezer's Rivers Cuomo Speaks With Dave & Mahoney on the Audacy Check-In