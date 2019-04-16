Weezer's collaboration with TLC's Chili might have gotten much of the attention at Coachella this past weekend, but the band also shared stage time with Tears for Fears pair Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith to cover "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

The pairing went national Monday night with the Tears for Fears duo joining Weezer on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The performance finds Cuomo and Smith trading off vocals, with Orzabal later joining in on the harmonizing. You can watch the performance above.

Weezer surprise released what they called The Teal Album, which added a bevy of covers to their already popular 2018 take on Toto's "Africa." Ahead of their Coachella appearance, the band was able to snag Chili and the Tears for Fears pair to recreate their covers, and the collaborations appeared to be met with joy and approval.

Both Weezer and Tears for Fears tweeted about their pair-ups at Coachella and Kimmel, expressing their gratitude and also posing for a backstage photo with the late-night host.

In addition to The Teal Album, Weezer issued The Black Album back in March and it includes all new material. The band will return to Coachella for its second weekend, but it is not known if the same collaborations or potentially other special guests are planned. See all their tour dates here.

Meanwhile, it's been a solid stretch for Tears for Fears, who have also been saluted by Vexes who covered their song "Head Over Heels." The veteran rockers have a couple of U.S. festival appearances and U.K. and European dates on tap. See where they're playing here.