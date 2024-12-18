What REALLY Happened With Jordan Fish + Spiritbox’s New Album

So what really happened with Jordan Fish and Spiritbox's new album? That's something fans have been curious about since guitarist Mike Stringer posted a photo of the former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist behind a mixing desk in his Instagram Stories back in January of this year.

The photo came with the image only and tagged Fish as well as Courtney LaPlante, so naturally that had fans abuzz that Fish, freshly removed from BMTH, would be working with the group on their next album.

READ MORE: What We Know About Spiritbox's 'Tsunami Sea' Album So Far

But in a recent Q&A with fans on the X social media platform, LaPlante revealed that Fish did not produce the new Tsunami Sea album which fans were speculating about and she revealed to another fan that no songs produced or worked on with Fish would appear on their forthcoming release.

So what exactly did happen with Fish?

Spiritbox Address What Really Happened With Jordan Fish

Though LaPlante did address that Fish was not involved on their new album in her chat with fans on the X social media platform, there's actually more to the story.

Apparently Stringer's posting on social media was a case of underestimating not only the reach of their platform but also the popularity of their musical pal.

In a new chat on The Zach Sang Show (seen below), the musical couple revealed that the time they spent with Fish was just a casual writing session with no intent for their own benefit.

“Michael did fake Jordan Fish propaganda by accident," claimed LaPlante. "We were really embarrassed, because it’s like Jordan’s so cool and nice and awesome to work with, that you forget that he’s a famous person. So we went and did some songwriting sessions with him, and Michael posted a picture being like, ‘Hanging with Jordan!’”

“I would always just put something in my story, right? I’ve done it all the time with Zakk [Cervini] or Drew [Fulk] or any of these guys. So I just wasn’t thinking about the repercussions – I wasn’t thinking about anything," explained Stringer. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m here with my buddy Jordan, we’re making some music. I’ll just do a quick little thing’. That was the last day – and a few hours later, the first one goes up: ‘Jordan Fish is in the studio with Spiritbox! He’s writing their album!’”

LaPlante reminded Stringer that Fish was famous and people would get excited. “At this point we’re driving home and Jordan’s in the car with us and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry about that’. And he’s like, ‘It’s alright’, being super nice about it. And then I wake up the next day, and it’s like, ‘Holy shit,’” added the guitarist.

Would Spiritbox Work With Jordan Fish?

Stringer confirmed that he "would love to" work with Fish, adding that the musician is "so talented."

He then revealed that nothing beyond their writing session materialized because of different timelines on where they were at working on other things at the time.

“We did those sessions and then left for tour, and then he picked up, obviously, like two or three records. So he was like, ‘I’m booked’,” Stringer recalled

LaPlante offered, "[I] learned a lot from Jordan, just hanging out with him for three days. From a production standpoint it was really cool to watch him do stuff. He’s awesome" before she reminded Stringer that he posted "Jordan propaganda by accident."

“In the future, I hope that we can work together, and maybe next time I won’t post a photo of him in the studio," said the guitarist.

In the time since his split with Bring Me the Horizon, Fish has been busy behind the scenes as a producer and songwriter working with House of Protection, Poppy, Busted and Architects.

Meanwhile, fans can look for Spiritbox's Tsunami Sea coming March 7.

Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante + Mike Stringer Guest on The Zach Sang Show