Here’s Why Courtney LaPlante Likes Being in Spiritbox + Touring with Ghost and Mastodon

Spiritbox had an amazing 2022 for numerous reasons, including the fact that they toured with Ghost and Mastodon in support of their debut LP – and Loudwire’s 2021 Album of the Year – Eternal Blue. In a recently posted conversation with Consequence, vocalist Courtney LaPlante revealed what she enjoys most about being in the Canadian trio, as well as what it was like to be on the road with two of today’s biggest metal acts.

Early in their chat, Consequence asked LaPlante, “What did it mean to you to get the call to go on this tour?”

Humbly, LaPlante explained:

I couldn’t believe it. Luckily, we had a lot of time to prepare and we knew we had our work cut out for us. Not only do you want to put on a great show for such an amazing band like Mastodon and Ghost fans, [but] you also want to, you know, really show those bands that – when you’re a new band like us, that you mean business and you’re serious and professional and you’re gonna get out of their way and get your stuff on the stage and off the stage with grace and not bother anyone. We learned so much from everyone, not only the bands and how amazing their performances are, but even the crew as well. It’s been such an amazing – I feel like it’s like a work experience camp. . . . I’m so impressed every day that I watch both of those bands. They have such an ambitious show, so it was very inspiring to me.

Regarding the band’s sonic evolution (since forming in 2016), LaPlante admitted that her favorite part of being in the band is not knowing what comes next:

I love not thinking about that and just seeing what happens when we just hang out and make music. All I think about is [that] Michael [Stringer, guitarist] makes a crazy song and then I just do my best to put vocals over it that I think would serve the song. So, I mean, I don’t know. I’m feeling a little inspired by some of the heavier bands we’ve been watching, like, when we’ve been doing festivals and stuff. . . . I guess I’m just excited that I don’t know. . . . I hope I never get comfortable and figure out what our band is going to sound like. We’ll see. . . . We work better without outside forces wanting to help guide us in a different way, you know, which could be good or bad because it is nice to have guidance. But I think we like go off and carve our own path and do our own thing.

You can watch the full interview below.

One thing that is known about Spiritbox’s future is that they’ll be embarking on their first headlining U.S. tour this spring. They’ll also be playing some dates in Canada, and they’re bringing along After the Burial and Intervals!

You can read more about it here, purchase tickets here and see the full list of dates below:

Spiritbox 2023 Tour Dates with After the Burial + Intervals

