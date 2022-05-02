Why Tool Have Turned Down Playing Stadium Shows

Tool are one of the biggest and most successful bands in the world and if it has been your lifelong dream to see them play stadiums, well, keep dreaming because Adam Jones has confirmed the group has actually turned down offers to do such a thing.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, the Tool guitarist touched on numerous aspects of the band's live show, from the production itself to setlists to opening acts and more.

When asked about the band's preferred type of concert venue (which can include clubs, halls, theaters, arenas, stadiums, etc.) and if Tool have any desire to play in small, intimate settings, Jones replied, "We’ve been offered stadiums and we’ve turned them down, because we think that at that size there are only a certain amount of people that can actually enjoy that show."

Explaining what he meant by that, Jones continued, "It’s not about you anymore. Seeing The Rolling Stones and you’re all the way back in the stadium and you’re basically watching a Jumbotron, you know? I’m not into it — we’d rather do two nights in a smaller place than one night in a huge place. As far as what type of room, it’s just cool whatever they throw us. Sometimes we do play some smaller places. A few nights ago, in Oslo [Norway] we played this rectangular room, usually you’d be at the far end of the rectangle, but we were in the middle of the rectangle, it was very strange, but really cool."

"There is something to be said for playing a club, that intimacy, and we’ve talked about doing that Rolling Stones thing where they did a club tour and had a higher ticket price, and that seems like something that could be good," the guitarist continued, suggesting future possibilities.

Keeping things current, Jones offered, "Right now, though, we have this epic show, it’s designed so that the worst nosebleed seat is great. We definitely directed focus to someone that is sitting far away, it’s almost the best seats just because of the visuals and how we have designed the whole thing. Like I said, we have this three-dimensional thing...it’s going to be a good show! (laughs)”

While Tool are perfectly content to opt out of stadium shows, it's a bummer for whoever they tab as an opening act, though opening for Tool in any capacity is a win for any artist's career.

Jones singled out melodic death metal group Arch Enemy as a band he'd like to bring on the road with Tool and he also clued fans in on how the band's members decide on who to take out with them.

"We don’t have to look for a band to draw tickets, because we don’t really have a problem doing that, so what we do is we take turns," said the guitarist. "It’s Dan’s turn so he picks this band, then it’s Justin’s turn and he picks that band, Maynard’s turn and he picks a band, this time it was my turn and I picked Brass Against. I have always really liked them, their energy, their cover songs, their wind section...you don’t really see that anymore," Jones detailed after noting that Tool will never ask a band to pay for an opening slot.

Tool are currently on tour in Europe with Brass Against and their upcoming dates can all be seen here.