Why Trump Guitars Was Hit With a Cease-and-Desist By Gibson

The new Trump Guitars line has been hit with a cease-and-desist from Gibson Guitars, but not over anything related to politics. According to Guitar World, the iconic guitar company feels that the single-cut electric guitar model has infringed upon Gibson's exclusive trademarks and the Les Paul body shape.

About The Trump Guitars

The company 16 Creative is behind the guitars, which are part of their limited edition American Eagle Guitar Series. While it's believed that Trump does not own the company, the guitars have been billed as "The Only Guitar Officially Endorsed by President Donald J. Trump." The President-Elect himself is also featured on the site holding one of the guitars and some of the guitars have been signed.

The guitars feature the Trump campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" inlaid in the authentic pearl up the neck of the guitar, while the number "45" is on the headstock. The guitar body features an American Eagle with an American flag backdrop.

There's also several guitars in the "Presidential Series," featuring black, gold and red finishes across the body. Additional details can be found through the Trump Guitars website.

Though the Trump Guitars are billed to be endorsed by the President-Elect, they are not featured on Trump's official webstore, where items ranging from hats, men's and women's wear to golf accessories, ornaments and holiday gifts can be found.

Why Gibson Has Issued a Cease-and-Desist

“We can confirm a cease and desist has been issued against 16 Creative as the design infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape,” stated a Gibson spokesperson in response to Guitar World.

Gibson has been vigilant when it comes to their design elements. In recent years, they've been involved in a long-running lawsuit with Dean over their guitar designs and headstocks.