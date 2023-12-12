Ten years! That's right, a full decade has passed since Five Finger Death Punch rocked our world with The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell double album, and to mark the occasion, the band is issuing a vinyl box set. And once again, Loudwire Nights is there to make sure you're covered, making it the latest contest as part of our Loudwire Record Club.

Both albums peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, but the records certainly performed as one of the crucial releases of the year. Between the two albums, you got such standouts as Rob Halford's guest turn on lead single "Lift Me Up," killer covers of The Animals' "House of the Rising Sun" and LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out," the hard-hitter "Battle Born" and the stellar title track.

With this set, you get the two albums pressed on silver metallic and gold metallic vinyl, housed in gatefold sleeves with updated album art to reflect both records in one package. The set also comes with their long out-of-print live album, PURGATORY (TALES FROM THE PIT). So, you get six albums with six bonus tracks and a four-decal sticker sheet as part of hte collection.

five finger death punch, wrong side of heaven and the righteous side of hell, vol. I and II vinyl box set FiveFingerDeathPunch.com loading...

So how do you win this awesome vinyl box set from Five Finger Death Punch? Simply visit the entry box below and provide your contact info. If you art chosen to win The Wrong Side of Heaven box set, we'll reach out and contact you. Just be sure to get your details in before the cutoff date of Monday, Dec. 18 at 10AM ET for this contest.

