Enter to Win a Copy of Ozzy Osbourne’s New ‘Last Rites’ Memoir

Ozzy Osbourne's new memoir, Last Rites, is bound to be one of the hottest reads and thanks to the Loudwire Nights radio show, you could enter to win.

This latest book came from Ozzy during his latter years as he continued to battle health concerns amidst a heavy desire to return to the concert stage.

Per the description, the book is "a shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into hell."

The book addresses his struggles, but also allows him a platform to reflect on his extraordinary life and career and his much treasured home life with Sharon Osbourne and their extended family.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Reveals 'Backup Plan' for Back to the Beginning

Last Rites is currently available through Grand Central Publishing, but you can also enter to win a copy through our Loudwire Nights contest.

We'll be rewarding three entrants with the book, so all you need to do is use the form below to provide your contact info and if your name is picked, we'll reach out to you about how to receive your book.

You'll want to make sure that you enter soon as this contest will wrap on Tuesday, Oct. 14. So get in your details now.

