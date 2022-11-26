Can You Guess Who Is Headlining the Inaugural ‘World Is a Vampire’ Festival?

The inaugural edition of a new rock music festival in Mexico called "The World Is a Vampire" was announced earlier this week (Nov. 23).

Can you guess what band is headlining the spring 2023 fest in Mexico City? It happens on March 4, 2023, at the capital's Foro Sol stadium.

Fans of '90s alternative rock would likely assume the top-billed act to be The Smashing Pumpkins, seeing as how the fest takes its name from the iconic opening line of the Billy Corgan-led band's 1995 Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness single, "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." And they would be 100-percent correct.

In addition to The Smashing Pumpkins, the inaugural The World Is a Vampire lineup also includes Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, Deafheaven, The Warning and several more rocking bands. See the full lineup below.

Fans can get their tickets to The World Is a Vampire festival through Ticketmaster, according to a Nov. 25 writeup by Consequence. Pre-sale for the fest starts on Monday (Nov. 28). General on-sale follows that Tuesday (Nov. 29). Get more info about The World Is a Vampire Festival here.

ATUM, the latest studio effort from The Smashing Pumpkins, began emerging on Nov. 15. More arrives on Jan. 31 and and April 21, 2023. A box set with bonus tracks will accompany the releases. Pre-order it here.

Watch The Smashing Pumpkins' original music video for "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" down underneath the festival lineup. Are you heading to Mexico City this spring?

"The World Is a Vampire" Festival 2023 Lineup

The Smashing Pumpkins, "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" (Music Video)