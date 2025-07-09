Would Dave Abbruzzese Rejoin Pearl Jam? Drummer Shares Response Statement

Would Dave Abbruzzese rejoin Pearl Jam? As you might expect, pretty much every drummer that's had an association with the group over the years has been fielding inquiries from fans after longtime drummer Matt Cameron announced his exit this week after 27 years with the group.

Abbruzzese was Pearl Jam's drummer during the early years of their fame. Though he did not appear on the Ten album, he had been contacted by Matt Chamberlain about filling in for him once Chamberlain left the band. He played his first show with the group on Aug. 23, 1991.

The drummer remained throughout the Ten touring, recorded and toured with the band on Vs. and recorded with them again on the third album Vitalogy as well, but was dismissed prior to the album being released. Jack Irons took over during touring for the Vitalogy album.

What Dave Abbruzzese Said About Pearl Jam + Their Drum Vacancy

In a lengthy post shared through his Facebook, the former Pearl Jam drummer shared his thoughts on whether or not a reunion with the band might be possible and clarified a misconception that he feels many have about his relationship with the band.

At one point he notes that he's received thousands of messages and emails this week "hoping I would call Pearl Jam and attempt to reconcile with them." He then notes, "To be clear, I have nothing to reconcile with them about."

He explained, "My firing from the band and the subsequent trials and tribulations caused by the actions of the band's management and the band's old label that made things challenging for me weren't completely my doing. With the exception of some petty comments and actions that I never quite understood or expected, I have never placed blame and harbored resentment towards the members of the band."

As for the potential for a reunion, Abbruzzese shares, "It seems the guys in the band matured and grew up as much as I did, but the fact that I haven't had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation."

He concludes, "This is a shame and saddens me, greatly. I know I could and would have much to contribute if indeed the call came, but sadly, I don't see that happening."

After running down an impressive list of credits he's amassed since his days in Pearl Jam, the drummer notes, "Needless to say, music is still very important and a continued passion without any doubt. My drumming and passion for giving it my all is still as powerful as ever.

I wish Pearl Jam and its organization continued success and I do hope that there will come a day that we can again connect on some level."

Abbruzzese's full posting can be read below:

Due to the announcement of the mighty Matt Cameron choosing to step down from the Pearl Jam throne he has had for the past 27 years, there has been much talk of my drumming, and the what if and would may never be, of late...

I thought I would take the opportunity to share some recent and past works with all of you that have bombarded my Facebook & Instagram pages with literally 1000's of posts, messages and emails, hoping I would call Pearl Jam and attempt to reconcile with them. To be clear, I have nothing to reconcile with them about.

My firing from the band and the subsequent trials and tribulations caused by the actions of the band's management and the band's old label that made things challenging for me weren't completely my doing. With the exceptions of some petty comments and actions that I never quite understood or expected, I have never placed blame and harbored resentments towards the members of the band.

I have been blessed to have participated in some remarkable musical projects with remarkable people over the last 30 post Pearl Jam years. Although I never truly understood what was so important to destroy the musical chemistry we had back then, it is what it is, and I can't do anything about it. At least nothing that I can figure out. The years since 1995 have served me well towards growing as a person and a player.

It seems the guys in the band matured and grew up as much as I did, but the fact that I haven't had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation.

This is a shame and saddens me, greatly.

I know I could and would have much to contribute if indeed the call came, but sadly, I don't see that happening.

Needless to say, music is still very important and a continued passion without any doubt.

My drumming and passion for giving it my all is still as powerful as ever.

I wish Pearl Jam and its organization continued success and I do hope that there will come a day that we can again connect on some level. All that being said, I do ask that you please stop sending me messages asking & telling me to contact their management.

I appreciate and understand your desire to see what could come out of that reunion musically. I would be lying if I said I wasn't curious, also.

With much love and appreciation,

Dave

Pearl Jam in 2025

Pearl Jam has already toured in 2025 with Matt Cameron playing his last show with the band on May 18 in Pittsburgh.

At present, the band does not have any additional touring booked for 2025, though Eddie Vedder will play a solo set Sept. 26 at the annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Calif.

Though both Cameron and Pearl Jam issued statements on the split, neither side has indicated who will fill the drum void moving forward.