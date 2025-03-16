ZZ Top’s Frank Beard Steps Away From Tour Over Health Issue + Replacement Announced

Longtime ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard is stepping away from the band’s current tour due to a health issue, according to a recent statement from the group. Beard’s replacement has been announced as well.

ZZ Top’s Statement

Yesterday (March 15), the legendary blues/boogie/Southern rock troupe posted the following statement to social media:

FRANK BREAD TAKING TIME OFF ZZ TOP’S ELEVATION TOUR FOR HEALTH PROCEDURE Shelter Music Group, ZZ Top’s management, has announced the band’s drummer, Mr. Frank Beard, has temporarily stepped away from the current tour to attend to a health issue requiring his focus in the near term. Beard, along with fellow ZZ Top members Billy F Gibbons and Elwood Francis, presently on the Elevation tour since March 5, have engaged fellow Texan and longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas, for the interim. Mr. Douglas has maintained a close relationship with Beard and the bandmates, having served with the group in the past. [Douglas actually filled in when Frank underwent an emergency appendectomy in Paris, back in 2002]. He is looking forward to a speedy recovery.

You can see the band’s post below, too:

READ MORE: Every Rock Artist That Has Played the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The news was met with disappointment and some criticism from fans (due to ZZ Top continuing the tour without Beard). That said, most people are showing widespread understanding and support.

For instance, someone on Instagram replied: “We love ZZ Top mo matter what and get well Frank!” Elsewhere, a user on X stated: “I’m sure the drum tech is an amazing drummer. You don’t get that far, being a professional drummer’s technician without a love for the instrument.”

To that last person's point, Douglas has spent over 30 years in the industry, having “painted, customized and modified drums and guitars for some of the biggest bands in the world. Including Aerosmith, Mana, Pantera, Damageplan, Creed, Alter Bridge, Slash, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kid Rock, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, and ZZ Top.”

Interestingly, he revealed in 2023 that when he first began filling in for Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer back in 2019 (due to Kramer’s shoulder injury), he was “not prepared at all.” Fortunately, though, he “made it through” and did a great job.

Of course, all of us at Loudwire wish Beard a quick and healthy recovery (and wish Douglas good luck on his upcoming endeavor).



ZZ Top’s Elevation Tour

ZZ Top’s Elevation Tour is currently underway across the U.S. and Canada, and it’s set to run until the end of August. Along the way – and depending on the date – they’ll be supported by The Sedonas, McKinley James, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and/or The Wallflowers.

You can view more details – including all upcoming dates – and purchase tickets here.