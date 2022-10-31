Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975.

He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time.

Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.

"I fucking hate Metallica," the musician told Pitchfork. "My worst band of all time."

Granted, he did say my worst band of all time, not the worst band of all time — perhaps to give himself some plausible deniability.

The 1975 just released their latest, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, earlier this month. It features the singles "Part of the Band," "Happiness" and "All I Need to Hear."

Earlier this year, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" was placed in Stranger Things 4 — it gave the metal band a boost of renewed popularity. (In the finale, the character Eddie Munson plays the song on guitar in a pivotal scene.) Subsequently, Metallica welcomed new fans before some discussed "canceling" the band.

And Metallica recently wrapped the majority of their 2022 tour dates. To end the year, they'll play a tribute show plus their Helping Hands Concert. Check for Metallica concert tickets at this link.

