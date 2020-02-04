2020 Inkcarceration Festival Reveals Daily Lineups

So you're heading to Ohio for the Inkcarceration Festival and ready to start planning out your music weekend. Well, the organizers of this year's event have now come forth with the daily lineups, helping you break down which acts will be playing what day.

The fun starts on Friday July 10, with Limp Bizkit headlining a bill that includes Papa Roach, Steel Panther, Candlebox, Atreyu, All That Remains, We Came as Romans, Escape the Fate, The Aquadolls, Stitched Up Heart, Paralandra, Missyou and Saving Escape.

As Saturday (July 11) rolls around, you'll get Weezer, with support from Halestorm, Underoath, Badflower, Static-X, Puddle of Mudd, New Politics, Emmure, Stick to Your Guns, New Years Day, September Mourning, Along Came a Spider, Dread Engine and Mollo Rilla.

The weekend comes to a conclusion after Blink-182 plays on Sunday (July 12), but first you'll get sets from Mastodon, Hollywood Undead, Falling in Reverse, The Devil Wears Prada, Attila, Cold, Carnifex, Band-Maid, Damn Nation, A Killer's Confession, Sink the Ship and more acts to be announced.

The 2020 edition of the Inkcarceration Festival will take place at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio the weekend of July 10-12. Get your ticketing info right here and stay tuned for set times coming closer to the festival date.

Inkcarceration Festival 2020