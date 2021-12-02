Spotify has officially unveiled their Wrapped feature for 2021 and both fans and artists have been flooding social media with their music listening and streaming stats. It's always fun reflecting on the last year and we've compiled 50 rock and metal artists who have shared their Wrapped stats.

For artists, Spotify recaps the number of total streams, hours listened, number of listeners and the total number of countries in which fans listened to the respective band in. Some of these numbers can be difficult to quantify — the number of streams for a pop artist is obviously going to be radically different than even rock and metal's biggest bands.

Still, there are some stats that leap right off the infographic — such as Five Finger Death Punch netting 582 million streams, which was almost 245 million more streams than the legendary Motley Crue, whose popularity is still sky-high.

2021 SPOTIFY WRAPPED STATS FOR 50 ROCK + METAL ARTISTS

Five Finger Death Punch

Motley Crue

Stone Sour

311

Mammoth WVH

Tremonti

Spiritbox (see second slide)

Dirty Honey

The Pretty Reckless

Papa Roach

Joyous Wolf

Mike Portnoy... err, wait a minute...

Dream Theater

John Petrucci

While She Sleeps

Every Time I Die

Asking Alexandria

Bad Wolves

Polaris

Cradle of Filth

Saint Asonia

Filter

The Black Crowes

Lorna Shore

Of Mice & Men

Fire From the Gods

Wage War

Escape the Fate

Thy Art Is Murder

Powerman 5000

Archspire

Periphery

Set It Off

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Amaranthe

Nonpoint

Richie Kotzen

Sonata Arctica

Between the Buried and Me

Life of Agony

Vended

Brand of Sacrifice (see second slide)

Shadow of Intent

Kataklysm

Ded

Havok

Airbourne

The Acacia Strain