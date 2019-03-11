311 + Dirty Heads Announce Summer 2019 Tour

The good vibes will be filling the summer air as 311 and Dirty Heads will be teaming up for a co-headline tour. The two bands have just announced a month-and-a-half-long trek that will also feature rising rockers the Interrupters on select dates and Dreamers and Bikini Trill also providing support.

The 29-date tour will kick off July 2 in Dayton, Ohio, crossing the country and eventually coming to a close on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets for the run will go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10AM local time via Live Nation, while Citi will host a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers starting Tuesday, March 19 at 12N local time until Thursday, March 21 at 10PM local time through the Citi Private Pass program. There will also be artist pre-sales starting on Tuesday, March 19.

The timing is perfect for 311 as today is the annual 311 Day for the group. The band is marking the occasion by showing the feature film Enlarged to Show Detail 3 in theaters nationwide. To find a screening near you this evening, head here.

The group is also working toward a new album, which is expected to arrive this summer. Go ahead and get your pre-orders in for the new album at this location, where you can also gain access to purchase tour tickets and VIP packages.

Dirty Heads also have their own VIP packages for fans, and you can gather further information on that option via their Facebook page. The band is currently in the studio with producer Dave Cobb finalizing their next album release. Stay tuned for album details.

Both bands have partnered up with the Plus1 organization so that $1 from every ticket sold goes to community organizations in need. Learn more here.

Courtesy of 311 Courtesy of 311 loading...

311 / Dirty Heads 2019 U.S. Tour

July 02 - Dayton, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights*+

July 05 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre^+

July 06 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

July 07 - Duluth, Minn. @ Bayfront Festival Park*+

July 10 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater*+

July 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center^+

July 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion+

July 14 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre+

July 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center^+

July 20 - Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^+

July 24 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center+

July 26 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

July 27 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*+

July 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+

July 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park+

July 31 - Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium*+

Aug. 02 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre+

Aug. 03 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 04 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place^

Aug. 06 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn+

Aug. 07 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater+

Aug. 08 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^+

Aug. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion+ (311 ONLY)

Aug. 11 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^+

Aug. 16 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo*

Aug. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 18 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre^

Aug. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

*not a Live Nation date

^Dirty Heads close

+with The Interrupters

Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the '90s