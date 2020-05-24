That Time 50 Cent Interrupted Evanescence at the Grammys

Remember that time rapper 50 Cent interrupted Evanescence at the Grammys?

The year was 2004. Evanescence, who had released the smash debut album one year earlier, were nominated for Best New Artist, alongside rapper 50 Cent who blew up with his single "In Da Club," "Stacy's Mom" authors Fountains of Wayne, soul singer, songwriter and Tony Award-winner Heather Hadley, and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul who heated up with "Get Busy."

After the nominees were announced at the live ceremony, it was Evanescence's name that was called, hailing the Arkansas rockers as the year's Best New Artist. 50 Cent, who had released Get Rich or Die Tryin', an album that went on to be certified nine times platinum by the RIAA, was salty over the loss and did a loop around the acceptance podium, passing by the members of Evanescence.

Evanescence took it lightly, surprised by the antic, but ultimately laughed it off. Amy Lee left us with a memorable facepalm before turning to her speech.

"In addition to 50 Cent, I'd like to thank my record label Wind-Up for finding us, especially Diana Meltzer for believing in me," gushed Lee, who expressed her gratitude, stating, "Thank you to the fans because I know that there's no way that modern rock would have put a chick and a piano on modern rock radio if it wasn't for the fans calling in over and over, so thank you guys. And lastly, my family and Sean for still loving me and remembering me and putting up with me being gone all year touring this record. Thank you so much."

Watch the video clip of the incident below.

Even 16 years later, 50 Cent is still salty about losing to Evanescence. While making a speech at a ceremony for the unveiling of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the rapper was especially proud of the recognition since he was slighted earlier in his career.

"I got the largest first album — debut album in hip hop album but you don’t got no Best New Artist trophy," said a befuddled 50 Cent, who would go on to mispronounce Evanescence's name, as he groaned, "The Best New Artist, they gave that shit to Evanescence. Can you find fucking Evanescence? Mike, I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night."

Evanescence can't be found on the road right now, but they are cooking up a new album. The Bitter Truth will be out later this year with the final touches currently being made. Tiding fans over, the group recently released the new single "Wasted On You."

50 Cent Interrupts Evanescence at the Grammys in 2004