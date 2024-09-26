How Adam Sandler Convinced 311 to Cover Hit Rock Song for a Movie

Did you know that Adam Sandler actually convinced 311 to cover The Cure's hit song "Love Song" for one of his movies?

Vocalist Nick Hexum recently appeared on The Jesea Lee Show to discuss 311's upcoming 14th studio album Full Bloom, which will be available in just under a month. During the conversation, the frontman reflected on how Sandler got them to cover "Love Song" for the 2004 rom-com 50 First Dates.

According to Hexum, Sandler felt that 311's "Amber" was "the sound" for the movie, but he really wanted the soundtrack to feature a lot of classic '80s hits reworked as reggae songs. Thus, the actor suggested the band cover "Love Song" for the film.

"I actually cranked out the demo in my tour bus studio in a day and I sent it to him. He was like, 'Oh, yeah. This is it,'" he said.

After hearing 311's version of "Love Song," Sandler asked Hexum to produce some other tracks for the film, including Echo & the Bunnymen's "Lips Like Sugar" with Seal and Mikey Dread, Modern English's "I Melt With You" with Jason Mraz and another song by The Cure, "Friday I'm in Love," with Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm and some others.

"He's hilarious," Hexum praised of Sandler, though he admitted he was unaware that a second Happy Gilmore film was in the works.

Check out the full conversation below.

