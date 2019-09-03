Arch Enemy lead vocalist Alissa White-Gluz will voice a character in the upcoming Gears 5 video game, the third-person shooter and sixth Gears of War installment due Sept. 10 for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

As first unveiled by developer Rod Fergusson, the Coalition studio head currently steering the Gears of War franchise, the Arch Enemy rocker will see her video game likeness presented in the "vocal power" behind the Swarm Hunter in Gears 5. It's perhaps a fitting next step for the singer well-versed in guest appearances in music with the likes of Carnifex, American Murder Song and more. See some images toward the bottom of this post.

"Don't you recognize me?" White-Gluz revealed Monday (Sept. 2) alongside a split-screen repost of her character's Gears 5 visage. "Happy to announce my voice is part of the new [Gears of War] game!"

According to Fandom's Gears of War wiki, the Hunter originated as a "playable multiplayer character for the Swarm" in Gears of War 4, which had "three unlockable character skins, excluding its default skin." It is yet to be officially seen what, if any, extra character skins will be available for White-Gluz's new Swarm Hunter.

Impatient Xbox gamers can play Gears 5 four days early with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $2. Arch Enemy will hit the road in the U.S. and Canada with Amon Amarth this fall. See those tour dates here.