Arch Enemy Book ‘Will to Power’ Tour for Fall 2018 With Goatwhore + Uncured
Arch Enemy have just booked their next major leg of tour dates, teaming up with Goatwhore and rising rockers Uncured for dates this fall.
The "Will to Power" trek gets underway Sept. 28 in Providence, R.I., heading south along the East Coast before cutting back up through the Midwest and bringing it back near the starting point Oct. 27 in Sayreville, N.J. All dates for the run are listed below and tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 4).
"After our hugely successful co-headline US/Canada trek with Trivium last fall, we are very much looking forward to returning to North American soil," says guitarist Michael Amott. "This time we're hitting a slew of cities and markets we haven't been to in a while and we can guarantee that it's gonna be an insane Metal party!"
Arch Enemy released their tenth studio album, Will to Power, in 2017. The disc has spawned the songs "The World Is Yours" and "The Eagle Flies Alone."
Arch Enemy 2018 Tour Dates
Sept. 28 - Providence, R.I @ The Strand
Sept. 29 - Westbury, N.Y @ The Space at Westbury
Sept. 30 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Oct. 02 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Oct. 03 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's
Oct. 05 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Oct. 06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall
Oct. 07 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Oct. 09 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery
Oct. 12 - Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note
Oct. 13 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic
Oct. 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Oct. 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's
Oct. 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
Oct. 19 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Oct. 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora
Oct. 21 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
Oct. 23 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Oct. 25 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
Oct. 26 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance
Oct. 27 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom