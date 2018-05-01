Arch Enemy have just booked their next major leg of tour dates, teaming up with Goatwhore and rising rockers Uncured for dates this fall.

The "Will to Power" trek gets underway Sept. 28 in Providence, R.I., heading south along the East Coast before cutting back up through the Midwest and bringing it back near the starting point Oct. 27 in Sayreville, N.J. All dates for the run are listed below and tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 4).

"After our hugely successful co-headline US/Canada trek with Trivium last fall, we are very much looking forward to returning to North American soil," says guitarist Michael Amott. "This time we're hitting a slew of cities and markets we haven't been to in a while and we can guarantee that it's gonna be an insane Metal party!"

Arch Enemy released their tenth studio album, Will to Power, in 2017. The disc has spawned the songs "The World Is Yours" and "The Eagle Flies Alone."

Arch Enemy 2018 Tour Dates

Sept. 28 - Providence, R.I @ The Strand

Sept. 29 - Westbury, N.Y @ The Space at Westbury

Sept. 30 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Oct. 02 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Oct. 03 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's

Oct. 05 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Oct. 06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall

Oct. 07 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct. 09 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery

Oct. 12 - Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note

Oct. 13 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic

Oct. 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Oct. 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's

Oct. 17 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Oct. 19 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Oct. 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

Oct. 21 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Oct. 23 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Oct. 25 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Oct. 26 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Oct. 27 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

