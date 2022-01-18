Artists + Fans React to Every Time I Die Splitting Up

On Jan. 17, Every Time I Die officially announced that they had broken up, which prompted a flurry of reactions from artists and fans who were heartbroken by the news.

The decision was made a month before the band was scheduled to hit the road and provide direct support for Underoath alongside openers Spiritbox. Even with tour dates on the books, the breakup was not a complete shock as dysfunction within the group emerged late last year, which put the veteran group's future in question.

Frontman Keith Buckley had announced that he would not appear at the last couple of Every Time I Die shows on a recent tour and would begin preparations for the annual 'Tid the Season holiday event in their home town of Buffalo, New York, while focusing on his mental health.

A statement from the band followed as did a series of responses from Buckley in addition to since-deleted tweets from the singer and the rest of the band. Shortly after, it was revealed that Buckley and the rest of Every Time I Die were working on their issues behind the scenes in private and the holiday show went off as planned.

Sadly, Every Time I Die's performance at 'Tid the Season proved to be their last and their career has come to an end in a remarkably strong musical finish with last year's standout record, Radical.

See what members of Bad Wolves, Against Me!, Underoath, Knocked Loose and more as well as fans had to say about the breakup directly below.

