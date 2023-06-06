Avenged Sevenfold Wanted to Get Lionel Richie as Guest Vocalist on Their New Album
Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But a Dream… is finally available. And thanks to an interview with Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows, we're learning a lot from the making of the LP, including that the rock band wanted to get influential pop and R&B singer Lionel Richie to add vocals on a song. Can you believe it?
If the timing had aligned, as Shadows told music influencer Nik Nocturnal last week, Avenged Sevenfold hoped to have Richie sing a part in "Beautiful Morning," the centerpiece of the album.
Watch the Avenged Sevenfold singer explain what happened at 34:50 in the video below.
"We were talking to Lionel Richie about doing the vocal part there," Shadows reveals, as Kerrang! subsequently reported on Tuesday (June 6).
However, "At the end of the day, he got too busy with America's Got Talent or whatever," the Avenged Sevenfold lead vocalist continues. "But he was gonna sing that [section], 'It's a beautiful morning / It's a beautiful day.'" (Note: Richie is currently a judge on American Idol, not America's Got Talent).
Shadows adds, "It would have been so good. And everyone would have been like, What?!" (To wit, a pair of female guest vocalists do appear on another track on Life Is But a Dream…, the song "G.")
Richie has ties in rock: The icon revealed his friendship with Rob Zombie earlier this year on American Idol. He's also befriended Dave Grohl — the Foo Fighters leader once received a basket of muffins from Richie. Grohl performed in Richie's honor as part of the 2016 MusiCares Gala.
Alas, the team-up didn't come to pass for Avenged Sevenfold. Still, Avenged Sevenfold are touring throughout North America this summer. See the dates under the video and get tickets here.
Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows Talks to Nik Nocturnal - June 2, 2023
Avenged Sevenfold 2023 Tour Dates
June 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 23 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
July 18 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pav.
July 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr
July 21 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr
July 22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr
July 24 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr
July 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
July 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino
July 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr
July 31 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life
Aug. 2 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr
Aug. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Aug. 5 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome
Aug. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ GM Place
Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.
Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.
Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
Sept. 20 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.
Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino
Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr
Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Ctr
Oct. 5 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.
Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick
Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.
Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.
Oct. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena