Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But a Dream… is finally available. And thanks to an interview with Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows, we're learning a lot from the making of the LP, including that the rock band wanted to get influential pop and R&B singer Lionel Richie to add vocals on a song. Can you believe it?

If the timing had aligned, as Shadows told music influencer Nik Nocturnal last week, Avenged Sevenfold hoped to have Richie sing a part in "Beautiful Morning," the centerpiece of the album.

Watch the Avenged Sevenfold singer explain what happened at 34:50 in the video below.

READ MORE: 5 Things We Love About Avenged Sevenfold's New Album, 'Life Is But a Dream…'

"We were talking to Lionel Richie about doing the vocal part there," Shadows reveals, as Kerrang! subsequently reported on Tuesday (June 6).

However, "At the end of the day, he got too busy with America's Got Talent or whatever," the Avenged Sevenfold lead vocalist continues. "But he was gonna sing that [section], 'It's a beautiful morning / It's a beautiful day.'" (Note: Richie is currently a judge on American Idol, not America's Got Talent).

Shadows adds, "It would have been so good. And everyone would have been like, What?!" (To wit, a pair of female guest vocalists do appear on another track on Life Is But a Dream…, the song "G.")

Richie has ties in rock: The icon revealed his friendship with Rob Zombie earlier this year on American Idol. He's also befriended Dave Grohl — the Foo Fighters leader once received a basket of muffins from Richie. Grohl performed in Richie's honor as part of the 2016 MusiCares Gala.

Alas, the team-up didn't come to pass for Avenged Sevenfold. Still, Avenged Sevenfold are touring throughout North America this summer. See the dates under the video and get tickets here.

Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and get Loudwire's app for more rock and metal news.

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows Talks to Nik Nocturnal - June 2, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold 2023 Tour Dates

June 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 23 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

July 18 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pav.

July 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr

July 21 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

July 22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Ctr

July 24 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

July 26 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

July 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino

July 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr

July 31 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life

Aug. 2 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr

Aug. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Aug. 5 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Aug. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ GM Place

Sept. 16 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Sept. 17 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 19 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 22 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 3 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Ctr

Oct. 5 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 7 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Oct. 10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 12 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 13 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Oct. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena