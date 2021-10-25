Bad Wolves’ D.L. – ‘We Hope the Fans Will Be Open-Minded Toward Me’

Adjusting to a new singer can be a strange experience for fans of a particular band, but plenty of groups have gone through such lineup changes over the years. Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz was announced as Tommy Vext's replacement in Bad Wolves earlier this year, and he says that the band hopes their fans will be open-minded toward him as their new frontman going forward.

The singer discussed the situation during an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, and how he feels it's "counterproductive" to focus on the drama.

"And at the end of the day, there are lots of bands that've gone through this type of thing. Like Killswitch [Engage] with Jesse [Leach] and Howard [Jones]. This is a re-run, we've seen this episode before," he noted.

"There's gonna be fans that really enjoy the former singer's stuff a lot more, there may be some people that really enjoy me more and then there's gonna be the people that just fall in between, just walk that tight-rope," he continued. "I think as a band, all we can hope is that the Bad Wolves fans — past, present and future — can just be open-minded to my addition... We've definitely stayed true to the spirit of the band and their sound. We hope that people can learn to be fans of the band and not just the frontman."

D.L. was announced as the group's new singer in June of this year, and they released their first song with him on vocals, called "Lifeline," in September.

Bad Wolves' upcoming album Dear Monsters will be out this Friday, Oct. 29 via Better Noise. Pre-order it here now.

