Beartooth have a new album en route and yes, they will be able to support it live on tour later this year. The band just announced the "Below Tour" with support from Wage War and Dragged Under that will kick off Aug. 14 in Las Vegas.

The trek last just over a month, coming to its conclusion Sept. 25 in Grand Rapids, Mich. All of the dates are listed below and ticketing will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10AM local time. Additional ticketing details can be found here and here.

"Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour — fans, bands, crews, the list goes on," says singer Caleb Shomo. "It's been a brutal year, to say the least. But there's finally some hope for rock on the horizon. I truly can't put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can't wait to experience it with all of you."

The dates will lead up to the release of the band's new album Below, which is on scheduled for a June 25 drop courtesy of Red Bull Records. Pre-orders for the new album are being taken here. In advance of the new album, Beartooth have already previewed the tracks "Devastation," "The Past Is Dead" and "Hell Of It."

Beartooth 2021 Summer Tour With Wage War + Dragged Under

Aug. 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Aug. 15 – San Diego, Calif. @ Soma

Aug. 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Aug. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal

Aug. 20 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

Aug. 21 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 22 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Aug. 24 – Billings, Mont. @ Zoo Montana

Aug. 26 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Company

Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Aug. 28 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Aug. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Aug. 31 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Sept. 1 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 3 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Sept. 4 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 7 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Sept. 8 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 9 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Sept. 11 – Appomattox, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 12 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival

Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 17 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Sept. 18 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Sept. 19 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place

Sept. 20 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Sept. 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Sept. 25 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

