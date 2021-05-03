Beartooth Announce Late Summer Tour Dates With Wage War + Dragged Under
Beartooth have a new album en route and yes, they will be able to support it live on tour later this year. The band just announced the "Below Tour" with support from Wage War and Dragged Under that will kick off Aug. 14 in Las Vegas.
The trek last just over a month, coming to its conclusion Sept. 25 in Grand Rapids, Mich. All of the dates are listed below and ticketing will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10AM local time. Additional ticketing details can be found here and here.
"Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour — fans, bands, crews, the list goes on," says singer Caleb Shomo. "It's been a brutal year, to say the least. But there's finally some hope for rock on the horizon. I truly can't put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can't wait to experience it with all of you."
The dates will lead up to the release of the band's new album Below, which is on scheduled for a June 25 drop courtesy of Red Bull Records. Pre-orders for the new album are being taken here. In advance of the new album, Beartooth have already previewed the tracks "Devastation," "The Past Is Dead" and "Hell Of It."
Beartooth 2021 Summer Tour With Wage War + Dragged Under
Aug. 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Aug. 15 – San Diego, Calif. @ Soma
Aug. 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Aug. 17 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Aug. 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal
Aug. 20 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo
Aug. 21 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Aug. 22 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
Aug. 24 – Billings, Mont. @ Zoo Montana
Aug. 26 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Company
Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
Aug. 28 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Aug. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Aug. 31 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Sept. 1 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept. 3 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Sept. 4 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept. 7 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Sept. 8 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 9 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Sept. 11 – Appomattox, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sept. 12 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival
Sept. 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Sept. 17 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
Sept. 18 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Sept. 19 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place
Sept. 20 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept. 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Sept. 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Sept. 25 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live