Come behind the scenes of your favorite music videos and find out how these iconic clips were made.

For the 30th anniversary of Dirt, Alice in Chains recently released some behind-the-scenes footage from the “Them Bones” video shoot. While taking sips from a juice box, Layne Staley does the opening screams again and again, getting annoyed by how many takes he had to do. Unfortunately, he kept missing the first “ahhhh!” so Layne had to try again and again to get it right.

Ever wonder how Korn’s “Freak on a Leash” video was conceived? Cameras caught the moment the video’s concept was explained to the band, from the animated kids playing hopscotch, to the bullet flying through frozen scenes, to Korn playing in the black room with bullet holes sending beams of light in all directions. “Think of it like an episode of The Twilight Zone,” one of the video’s creators said.

Judas Priest’s video for “Painkiller” was actually shot in Los Angeles inside the Department of Water and Power. The rip-roaring video was shot shortly after Priest’s subliminal message trial came to an end. Having won the case, a relieved Rob Halford and K.K. Downing joked about the experience, remarking that at least they learned a bunch of big new words while sitting in the courtroom.

Check out these behind-the-scenes moments from iconic rock and metal music videos in the Loud List below.

Behind the Scenes of Iconic Music Videos