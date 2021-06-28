Vote – What’s the Best Five Finger Death Punch Song?

What’s the best Five Finger Death Punch song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week we're focusing on one of the most commercially successful heavy groups of the 21st century — Five Finger Death Punch. Formed in Las Vegas in 2005, FFDP are known for their aggressive sound, which is a fusion of hard rock and metal. Their debut album The Way of the Fist came out in July of 2007, and they've released seven more since, the most recent being 2020's F8.

During a normal year, you'd find FFDP playing the main stage at the many rock and metal festivals that happen around the U.S. As of now, they only have a handful of dates booked, which you can check out here.

Five Finger Death Punch have had a handful of singles that have reached the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including "Wash It All Away," "Sham Pain," "Inside Out" and "Coming Down." Head below to vote for your favorite and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

Tune in tonight to hear which three Guns N' Roses songs you voted the best!

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.