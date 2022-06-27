Poll: What’s the Best Foo Fighters Album? – Vote Now

Foo Fighters have been one of the most beloved groups in rock 'n' roll since the 1990s and have put out 10 solid albums during their career. From their 1995 eponymous debut to 2021's Medicine at Midnight, which record is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Dave Grohl started the Foo Fighters project as a result of the dissolution of Nirvana. He wrote and recorded the entire self-titled debut by himself, which was something he did for cathartic release following the death of Kurt Cobain. It was commercially successful upon its release, selling 400,000 units in its first week and debuting at No. 23 on the Billboard 200.

By the time Grohl went to work on its follow-up, he recruited some musicians to help, including Pat Smear, Nate Mendel and Taylor Hawkins, all three of which became official members of the band. The Colour and the Shape debuted at No. 10 on the albums chart, and it became clear that Foo Fighters were a machine that was meant to keep running.

The Foos have released another eight albums since then, with the most recent being 2021's Medicine at Midnight. All of them also peaked in the Top 10 of the chart, two of which went to No. 1. They had a solid run of selling out stadiums and headlining festivals all throughout, until earlier this year when Hawkins tragically died while the band was preparing for a performance in Colombia.

While the future of Foo Fighters is uncertain, they've given their fans a strong discography to enjoy so far. Head below to vote for your favorite album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Bush album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.