Poll: What’s the Best Song by The Pretty Reckless – Vote Now

What's the best song by The Pretty Reckless? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week our featured artist is The Pretty Reckless, who've made history several times with their streak of No. 1 singles.

The Pretty Reckless formed in 2009 and have consisted of frontwoman Taylor Momsen, guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins ever since.

While their 2010 debut album Light Me Up spawned the single "Make Me Wanna Die," the record's 2014 follow-up Going to Hell really put them on the map. "Heaven Knows" was their first single to reach the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart, and they had several consecutive No. 1s afterward, including "Take Me Down" from their third album Who You Selling For.

Since then, the band has scored three more chart-topping tracks off their 2021 album Death By Rock and Roll — the title track, "And So It Went" and "Only Love Can Save Me Now." They're the only rock band in history that's fronted by a woman to have claimed seven No. 1s.

Head below to vote for your favorite song by The Pretty Reckless, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

Tune in tonight to hear which three Metallica cover songs you voted the best!

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.