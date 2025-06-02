Here are the 11 best progressive rock and metal bands from Sweden!

Ask any progressive music fan where the style originated and first developed, and they’ll almost certainly say England. After all, the area birthed dozens of legendary artists in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s – including King Crimson, Yes, Genesis, Jethro Tull, ELP and Pink Floyd – and it’s never stopped being a breeding ground for superb acts.

However, there are many other places that’ve been paramount to the growth of prog rock and metal, and Sweden is surely at the top of the list.

In fact, over the past 55 years or so, the country has spawned some of the most blissfully sophisticated, head-scratchingly bizarre and aggressively multifaceted music the subgenres have ever seen.



READ MORE: The Best Song by 11 Legendary Prog Rock Bands

We can’t showcase all of them, though, so we’re taking some time to praise the ones that leave the deepest impressions and remain synonymous with the scene. All of them are – or should be – household names for genre aficionados.

That said, we’d love to know which artists you think are essential contributors from the country, too, so feel free to let us know!

So, without further ado, let’s explore the 11 best progressive rock and metal bands from Sweden!

The 11 Best Prog Rock + Metal Bands From Sweden Keep scrolling to see why Sweden has long been an awesome place for prog! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 11 Best Prog Rock Albums of the 2020s (So Far) Did Haken, Porcupine Tree and Beardfish make the cut? Dive in to find out! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 11 Best Prog Metal Albums of the 2020s (So Far) Keep scrolling to see the 11 greatest prog metal LPs of the decade (so far)! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube.