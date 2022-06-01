Poll: What Was the Best Rock or Metal Song of May? – Vote Now

And just like that, another month of 2022 is behind us. May was jam-packed with new heavy music, so we want to know which song you loved the most.

May brought us new albums from artists such as Def Leppard, Halestorm, Three Days Grace, Liam Gallagher and more. But there were a ton of new songs, including My Chemical Romance's "The Foundations of Decay," which was their first new release since 2014, Five Finger Death Punch's "I.O.U." and Seether's "Leech," which is a new track that'll be featured on the deluxe edition of their Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum album.

So, we rounded up 20 of the biggest rock and metal songs from the month and compiled them into a poll for you to choose which one you think was the best. Head below to make your selection.

If you're interested, you can check out our May Staff Picks here to check out other new tracks that didn't make it to this list, which may help you discover some artists you haven't heard before. And don't forget to follow our Weekly Wire playlist, which is updated weekly, to further expand your horizons even more.

In June, we'll hear more new music from bands including Kreator, Motionless in White, Nova Twins and Coheed and Cambria. See our 2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar to stay up to date on what else is to come this year.