VOTE: Better Limp Bizkit Album – ‘Significant Other’ vs. ‘Three Dollar Bill, Y’All’

Which is the better Limp Bizkit album - Significant Other or Three Dollar Bill, Y'All?

This week on Loudwire Nights, you get to have your say as this Limp Bizkit battle takes center stage in Chuck's Fight Club.

Limp Bizkit got their start with 1997's Three Dollar Bill, Y'All, quickly establishing themselves as one of the top new voices in nu-metal. A cover of George Michael's "Faith," "Counterfeit" "Stuck" and "Sour" were among the album standouts.

Things continued on the upswing with their sophomore set, Significant Other. The 1999 album rocked with "Nookie," "Re-Arranged," "N 2 Gether Now" and "Break Stuff" leading the way.

