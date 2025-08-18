VOTE: Better Nu-Metal Band – Limp Bizkit vs. Korn?

Who is the better band from the nu-metal era - Limp Bizkit or Korn? That is the question at the center of the Chuck's Fight Club battle this week on the Loudwire Nights radio show. This week's battle pits two members of nu-metal's "Big 4" against each other, but you have the final say.

On one side, you've got Limp Bizkit, a band that represents the nu-metal era at its most popular moment. Limp Bizkit were on fire in the late '90s and early 2000s thanks to songs such as "Nookie," "Re-Arranged," "Break Stuff," "Rollin'," "Take a Look Around" and "My Way." They rode the wave of nu-metal popularity to very much becoming the face of the genre on MTV.

But would Limp Bizkit have been as popular had Korn not knocked down the door in the mid-'90s? Korn's self-titled 1995 debut is often credited with the start of the nu-metal era, with the band bringing the genre and sound into the mainstream with songs such as "Blind," "A.D.I.D.A.S.," "Got the Life," "Freak on a Leash," "Falling Away From Me," "Make Me Bad," "Here To Stay" and "Twisted Transistor" among others. Korn were pioneers and they've managed to adapt to remain one of the most enduring and prolific bands going.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup on Monday's show in the 8PM hour. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday's show while you continue to rank their catalogues using the voting tool below. On Friday afternoon, we'll tally the results and the winning band will be featured in a rock block during the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights show.

READ MORE: How 15 Nu-Metal Musicians Felt About Being Called 'Nu-Metal'

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.