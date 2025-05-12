VOTE: Better Rock Decade – 1990s vs. 2000s

Which was the better decade for rock - the 1990s or the 2000s? It's a broad topic but one we'd like to hear your answer to as part of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

The 1990s were dominated by two major rock movements. Grunge and Nirvana took over in 1991, eventually giving way to Korn, Limp Bizkit and Nu-Metal by 1997. But the decade also saw a mid-'90s infusion of Oasis-led Brit-rock, the once underground alternative rock now finding a place in the spotlight and the last bit of hair metal's dominance at the beginning of the 1990s.

READ MORE: The Best Grunge Album of Each Year 1987-1996

Meanwhile, the 2000s really saw Nu-Metal and Linkin Park dominate at the turn of the decade, while Post-Grunge outfits such as Staind were also quite popular. Pop-punk started to gain more prominence and by the mid-2000s, Emo was hitting its peak. Plus you had the infusion of metalcore bands taking music in a heavier direction.

So what's your jam - 1990s or 2000s? Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle on Monday's show at 8PM. Individual arguments will be made for both decades at 8PM on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to vote using the tool below. By Friday afternoon, your votes will all be tallied with the winning decade being featured in a rock block during the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights show.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.