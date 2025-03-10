VOTE: Better Tool Album – ‘Aenima’ vs. ‘Lateralus’

Which is the better Tool album - Aenima or Lateralus? That's the debate at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show? These two heavy heavyweights will duke it out throughout the week with you ultimately crowning a champion.

Aenima, Tool's second album, arrived in 1996 and quickly continued the ascent previously launched by the Undertow album. The songs "Stinkfist," "H." and the title track were all released as singles, while "Forty Six & Two" might well be the most popular song off the record. This epic 15-track album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and solidified their legacy and stature as one of the emerging bands of the '90s.

Five years would pass before the group returned with Lateralus, their third studio album. With great anticipation, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart while yielding the singles "Schism," "Parabola" and the title track over 2001 and the early portion of 2002. The 13-song album has gone on to be certified triple-platinum and has become an essential record in their history.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle on Monday's airing in the 8PM hour. Individual arguments will be made for each record in the 8PM hour of both Tuesday and Wednesday's shows, while fans continue to rank both records using the voting tool at the bottom of this post. Then, the totals will be tallied with the winning album being featured during a block in the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights airing.

