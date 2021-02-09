Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack, who also goes by his solo alias Andy Black, has just released the audiobook version of his autobiography, They Don't Need to Understand — Stories of Hope, Fear, Love, Life and Never Giving In, which was written with longtime collaborator Ryan J. Downey.

The standard version of the book (the kind you have to read yourself instead of hearing Biersack's life story relayed through his booming deep croon) currently sits at No. 1 on Amazon's Best Sellers in Rock Music and No. 2 on the online retail giant's Rock Band Biographies category.

"I am so thankful for the incredible reception the book has had and it means the world to me to know that my story has resonated with so many people all over the world," beamed Biersack. "This whole experience has been a dream come true."

They Don't Need to Understand, which was released through Rare Bird Books, chronicles Biersack's life from his childhood upbringing in Ohio, to moving to Hollywood after his 18th birthday where he lived in his car for a brief period, through the present day as a successful rock musician in both the band and solo formats.

Visit the Audiobooks and Audible websites for purchase options for Biersack's oral narrative.

Meanwhile, the Black Veil Bride army awaits the release of The Phantom Tomorrow, the follow-up to Black Veil Bride's 2018 record, Vale. The concept album does not yet have a release date, but the group did release the new song "Scarlet Cross" late last year as a teaser.

Andy Biersack, They Don't Need to Understand Autobiography

Rare Bird Books