Black Veil Brides Cancel Ontario Show Over Continued Visa Issues

You may remember back in late February, Black Veil Brides were not allowed to cross over into Canada for a show in Vancouver, detailing what was an unpleasant situation with Canada's border patrol agents and eventually having to bow out of said show that their tourmates Asking Alexandria were able to still honor. Fast forward to today (April 2) and it still looks like Black Veil Brides are having trouble getting into Canada.

In a new posting, the band says that "unforeseen immigration issues" have led them to cancel their upcoming date in London, Ontario, but the hope is that they will eventually get things sorted out and be able to return. Their posting on the matter reads as follows:

Due to unforeseen immigration issues we are forced to cancel the London, ON show with Asking Alexandria. Both us and Asking Alexandria will make efforts to get back into Canada as soon as possible. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

In an effort to try and get as close to our Canadian fans as possible, we are going to be stopping in Niagara Falls.. If possible, please come see us there. Our sincerest apologies.

Back in February, the band reported, "Several members of our tour were denied entry, berated and treated with utter contempt by the agents on duty. We have been touring internationally for a decade and have never experienced such a lack of civility at any border crossing or passport control in any country we have ever visited."

The London, Ontario show was scheduled for May 18. The Niagara Falls show is not yet listed among their tour dates, so stay tuned for an announcement when something is set.