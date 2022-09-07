Black Veil Brides Still Feel That Fan Connection With ‘Saviour II,’ Announce New EP

Black Veil Brides are kicking off their next chapter by revisiting a feeling from the past. The band just released the new single "Saviour II," which if you're a fan of the group you'll realize is a follow-up to their early career track "Saviour."

Singer Andy Biersack says, “Black Veil Brides has always been a band deeply interwoven with our fan base and our career has been so heavily predicated on the doors that were opened for us by the passion and dedication that the BVB army has always shown for us. In the early days of the band our song 'Saviour' was written as a love letter to them, a chance to say we appreciate you and want to do right by you. As the years go by and lives and times change the one thing that has always been a constant is that connection with our audience and while we are just musicians making records, we always want to do our best to provide entertainment, escapism and inspiration to the people who have given us this platform and this song is a chance to reaffirm that message.”

"Saviour II" has been chosen to kick off promotion of the band's forthcoming EP, The Mourning, with additional details about the set to be revealed soon. The collection is due Oct. 21 via Sumerian Records and was produced and mixed by Erik Ron.

The original version of "Saviour" was released in 2011 off the band's Set the World on Fire album, and it has been a fan favorite in the years since. This new version comes with orchestral backing, which is something that is also represented in the Vicente Cordero-directed video that finds the band playing with backing violinists, cellist, viola, clarinet and double bass players. Get a closer look and listen below, just below the song's lyrics. If you like what you hear, "Saviour II" is available at this location.

Black Veil Brides, "Saviour II" Lyrics

I never knew how to live alone

Holding my fear in the unknown

And if we only speak in tongues how can we be heard? Are there songs you keep to guard your heart? Let this be the one you use to start your own.

And every word that came from you has carried me. So I’m trying my hardest to be what you made, like a court jester my smile won't fade

Giving it all, rising to fall to my grave.

Answer the call, living in thrall

You’re the one born to save. I grew this heart in a motor car

I wear a mask to be the star

All of the heat and anxiety that still lines the road. It is all i ever thought I’d live for, now I know I’m more than all of my scars So I’m trying my hardest to be what you made, like a court jester my smile won’t fade.

Giving it all, rising to fall to my grave.

Answer the call, living in thrall

You are the one born to save. I’m trying my hardest to be what you made, like a court jester my smile won’t fade.

Giving it all rising to fall to my grave

Answer the call, living in thrall

You are the one born to save

Black Veil Brides, "Saviour II"

While "Saviour II" is now released and The Mourning EP is en route, the band continues to tour in support of their 2021 release The Phantom Tomorrow. The group is currently out on tour as part of the "Trinity of Terror" trek with Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills. See the remaining tour dates below and get your tickets here. You can also find VIP package info here.

Black Veil Brides / Motionless in White / Ice Nine Kills "Trinity of Terror Tour

Sept. 7 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 9 - Scranton, Pa. @ Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 10 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 11 - Asheville, N.C. @ Exploreasheville.com Arena

Sept. 13 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Sept. 14 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 16 - Bonner Springs, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 - Saint Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena

Sept. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center