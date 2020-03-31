Blink-182 are looking to listeners for some assistance with their next music video.

While many are homebound amid the coronavirus pandemic, the rockers have asked fans to contribute quarantined-themed videos of themselves for a short film surrounding the song "Happy Days." The tune was first released last summer as a single from the band's Nine album.

Indeed, that means pop-punk-loving influencers and listeners who are otherwise camera-friendly will have a chance to appear in a Blink-182 video. All one has to do is creatively display how they're keeping their distance from others during the COVID-19 outbreak and submit the resulting clip to the group.

"Are you stuck at home?" Blink-182 recently asked. "This is an unprecedented time that's got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let's make a music video to show how you're spending your social distancing time."

The band is looking for vids of fans "singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances — we want to see it all! Submit your video clips and we'll use our favorites to make a video for 'Happy Days.'"

Just a couple of days ago, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker showed how he was spending some of his time with a Machine Gun Kelly-led cover of Paramore's "Misery Business." Before that, the outfit wrapped up 2019 with a non-album holiday cut, "Not Another Christmas Song."

Interested in taking part in the upcoming music video? Blink-182 fans can submit their "Happy Days" clips here.

Blink-182, "Happy Days" (Official Audio)