Who's hungry for kickass metal for 2020? Body Count should satisfy some of those appetites, unleashing their Carnivore album on March 6. The band issued the title track just before the end of 2019, and now they're revealing more details about the upcoming set.

The 11-song album will feature multiple collaborations, with Evanescence's Amy Lee appearing on a track called "When I'm Gone," Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta turning up on "Another Level" and Power Trip's Riley Gale rocking out on "Point the Finger."

Also of note, Body Count are continuing their tradition of covering legendary metal tracks. This time out, Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" gets the Body Count treatment. It should also be pointed out that two of Ice-T's rap favorites -- "Colors" and "6 in Tha Morning" -- are included in the track listing, likely getting a rocked up update. Check out the full track listing and artwork below.

Body Count's Carnivore is due March 6 through Century Media. You can pre-order yours right here. And be sure to catch Body Count on the road later this year. Dates can be found here.

Body Count, Carnivore Artwork + Track Listing

Century Media

1 – “Carnivore”

2 – “Point the Finger” (feating Riley Gale)

3 – “Bum-Rush”

4 – “Ace of Spades”

5 – “Another Level” (feating Jamey Jasta)

6 – “Colors (2020)”

7 – “No Remorse”

8 – “When I’m Gone” (featuring Amy Lee)

9 – “Thee Critical Beatdown”

10 – “The Hate Is Real”

11 – "6 in Tha Morning (2020)” (unreleased demo)