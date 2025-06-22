Bonnaroo Organizers Now Offering Full Refunds Amid Backlash, Not Announcing Future Plans

This year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival – which was set to take place from June 12 to June 15 at The Farm in Manchester, TN – was unexpectedly canceled on June 13 due to severe weather conditions (with organizers offering a 75% refund to all 4-day ticket holders). After receiving backlash over that initial response, organizers have now upped the refund to 100% and revealed that they’re not announcing any future plans.

What Bonnaroo Organizers Said

Last Friday (June 20), Bonnaroo organizers posted about the updated situation on social media. Specifically, they wrote: “We want you to know that we’re still listening and actively discussing plans to improve The Farm that we love so much. At this time, we will not be announcing future dates. When plans for the future take shape, you all will be the first to know.”

Afterward, they stated that they’re “updating the refund to 100%, rather than the 75% originally offered.” They also clarified that said refund relates to four “ticket types purchased via Front Gate Tickets,” including: “All 1-Day Friday, Saturday and Sunday Admission Tickets,” “All 1-Day Friday, Saturday and Sunday Day Parking,” “All 4-Day Admission Tickets” and “All 4-Day Camping Accommodations.”

Finally, they expressed:

Everyone who works on this show loves Bonnaroo deeply. Some of us have been here since the early years, some were fans first, and some are new but fell in love with it as soon as they felt your energy and spirit on The Farm. We look forward to this show all year. It’s what reenergizes us and restores our faith in community every single summer. Our main goal is to give you the most memorable weekend of your lives every year. This cancellation broke our hearts beyond measure, but we knew it had to happen for your safety. Thank you for your patience and perseverance through this difficult situation.

You can see their post below, and the Bonnaroo website also stipulates that “All refunds with be processed in as little as 30 days, to the original method of payment.”

Last Tuesday (June 17), they posted a shorter message to social media (which you can also see below):

Thank you Bonnaroovians and the entire Bonnaroo team. Last weekend did not go according to plan but together we got through it. Know that we are listening and reading every single comment. Bonnaroo is not a weekend on a farm in Tennessee - it’s all of you. We love you.

Both posts – as well as Bonnaroo’s revised decision – were in response to the criticism festival organizers faced regarding their former strategy.

Beyond receiving backlash from countless concertgoers (and others) on social media, MSN reported on June 20, there’s also a Change.org petition (with over 6,000 signatures) demanding “100% refunds from Live Nation (Bonnaroo).”

The petition claims:

This year's Bonnaroo music festival, owned and managed by Live Nation, was nothing short of disappointing for thousands of attendees. Many festival-goers faced unexpected challenges, including extreme weather conditions, poor organization, and subpar facilities. These issues rendered the festival experience exhausting and unrewarding, contrary to what was promised when tickets were purchased. Many spent their hard-earned money on tickets, travel, and accommodation, expecting outstanding performances and facilities. Instead, they encountered long waiting lines, inadequate sanitation facilities, and cancellation of major acts. Such discrepancies between the promised experience and reality merit a full refund to restore faith in Live Nation's commitment to its patrons. Several attendees report being stranded for hours under harsh conditions, which were poorly managed by the event's organizers. Furthermore, the information provided on delays and cancellations was often confusing, if not misleading. Pictures and testimony from attendees tell a grim tale of mismanagement and unmet promises. According to reports, Live Nation's revenue in 2022 was over $16 billion, showcasing their financial capability to honor refund requests without jeopardizing their business stability. This petition calls upon Live Nation to do right by its customers and offer a 100% refund to those who had their Bonnaroo experience sullied by the festival’s shortcomings. Festival-goers deserve to have a seamless experience and must not bear the cost of the organization’s failures. Sign this petition to urge Live Nation to uphold its responsibility and provide complete refunds to affected ticket holders. Let us hold them accountable for their service and demand the level of quality promised to consumers. Please share with friends and family!

So, it looks like Bonnaroo organizers are still trying make things right as best they can.

READ MORE: 12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 13-19, 2025)

More About Bonnaroo 2025 Cancellation

Per Consequence, Bonnaroo 2025 started off fine, with artists such as The Lemon Twigs and Insane Clown Posse performing on Thursday, June 12. However, organizers postponed “much of Friday’s festivities” and “officially pulled the plug late Friday night, citing an updated forecast from the National Weather Service predicting ‘significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days.’”

Consequence added:

As a result of the cancelation, all 1-day admission tickets and day parking passes for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday purchased via the festival’s primary ticket vendor, Front Gate Tickets, will be fully refunded. Additionally, four-day admission tickets and 4-day camping accommodations purchased will receive a 75% refund. All refunds will be issued to the original method of payment and may take up to 30 days to process.

On June 13, Bonnaroo posted a lengthy statement about the cancellation to social media (which you can view below), declaring that they’re “beyond gutted” but “must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.” They also asked for “the Bonnaroo community” to have “patience” as organizers “prioritize” helping “fellow campers” who’re in “rough shape.”

Obviously, most of the scheduled artists – including Hozier, Queens of the Stone Age, Foster the People and first-timers Megadeth (who made a brief video statement about the cancellation) – weren’t able to play.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time Bonnaroo was halted due to poor weather, either, as the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then again the following year due to heavy rain.