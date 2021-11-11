New age deathcore titans Brand of Sacrifice have recruited Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos on a new version of the title track to their latest album, Lifeblood, doubling down on brutality.

Ramos made his studio debut with Lorna Shore earlier this year and generated viral buzz with his animalistic vocals on "To the Hellfire" off the band's ...And I Return to Nothingness EP. The most serviceable comparison is that the dude sounds like an entire slaughterhouse all on his own and he brings that same ferocious vocal character to this latest version of "Lifeblood," which can be heard below.

Brand of Sacrifice tapped an ideal guest in Ramos as the two bands are leading the charge for the new wave of deathcore that's equally reliant on nightmarish synth sounds as it is bone-snapping breakdowns.

"We're super excited to put out the title track of our record with one of our favorite vocalists and good friends in the scene," began Brand of Sacrifice frontman Kyle Anderson. "We knew from the get-go that having Will do his thing on 'Lifeblood' would turn out to be a total banger — his style definitely elevates his parts and adds a totally new and unique energy to the song. Given how close we are to Lorna Shore, and seeing their recent success off the back of their new EP, we knew this one was going to be special."

Anderson wasn't just providing lip service to Lorna Shore — "To the Hellfire" hit the Top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 chart, boosted by success of the song on TikTok.

Catch Brand of Sacrifice live on the road through Nov. 20 as they support headliners Dying Fetus and perform alongside Terror and Vitriol. See the remaining tour stops here.

Brand of Sacrifice, "Lifeblood" ft. Lorna Shore's Will Ramos