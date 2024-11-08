On Thursday (Nov. 7), Ben Burnley joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the release of Breaking Benjamin's latest song, "Awaken."

"We've been touring a lot and we're touring just on established stuff," Burnley told host Chuck Armstrong.

"It's cool to be out with something that's new and fresh. It's not like the old stuff gets old or whatever, it's just different. It's a different vibe when you have something out that's new."

And though he didn't have many details to share, Burnley assured the Loudwire Nights audience that "Awaken" is pointing toward more new music.

"We're definitely working on a full-length," he said. "I don't have anything to do or say as to when that stuff comes out. I just know my end of it."

As he explained, Burnley said Breaking Benjamin have always operated like that — they make music as they want to and they don't let themselves get bogged down by other details or pressure.

"I can't help when it's done. It'll be done when it's done. If I knew a secret method to creativity, I'd be doing that all the time. If there was a button to push, I'd be pushing the hell out of it. It just doesn't work like that."

Ben Burnley Didn't Find Inspiration During the Pandemic

When he started talking about being creative, Burnley opened up about his time during the COVID pandemic. While some may have felt like that was a period that would produce once-in-a-lifetime art, Burnley couldn't have felt further away from his creative self.

"I have the type of emotion of things where I can't appreciate it until it's over and I look back on it," Burnley told Chuck.

"I'm not appreciating anything bad happening. Only after, when it's over and I can reflect on it. So during that time, there wasn't anything that was worth anything."

Having said that, Burnley did mention that he probably has enough space between where he is today and the pandemic to find a bit of inspiration.

"I'm sure I could draw something from it."

What Else Did Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Whether or not he'd ever write a memoir: "If I felt there would be people, anyone interested in that, maybe. I think there's a lot of musicians that are way more interesting than me, so I'll let them do it."

Why he appreciates reflecting on the early days of Breaking Benjamin: "There's something to be said [about] the climb of it, you know, the small clubs. The climb is one of the most fun parts about anything."

Why he isn't too concerned over details for what the band is up to in 2025: "I'm getting old. I'm kind of that guy where I am just here and they'll tell me when they need me."

